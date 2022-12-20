380 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Acquired by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in Moderna by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,144 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after buying an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP boosted its position in Moderna by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,601,000 after buying an additional 1,314,766 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,029,000 after buying an additional 1,010,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Moderna by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,392,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,601,000 after buying an additional 973,933 shares during the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $188,573.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,627,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,844,900.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 4,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $188,573.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,627,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,844,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 501,899 shares of company stock valued at $72,631,386 in the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Argus reduced their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Moderna from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $186.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.64.
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
