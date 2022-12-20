380 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Acquired by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in Moderna by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,144 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after buying an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP boosted its position in Moderna by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,601,000 after buying an additional 1,314,766 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,029,000 after buying an additional 1,010,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Moderna by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,392,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,601,000 after buying an additional 973,933 shares during the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $188,573.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,627,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,844,900.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 4,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $188,573.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,627,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,844,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 501,899 shares of company stock valued at $72,631,386 in the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna Stock Performance

MRNA opened at $189.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.44. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $321.30. The company has a market capitalization of $72.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Argus reduced their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Moderna from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $186.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.64.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.