3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $328.66

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 328.66 ($3.99) and traded as low as GBX 323 ($3.92). 3i Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 324 ($3.94), with a volume of 676,587 shares traded.
3i Infrastructure Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 320.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 328.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of £2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 720.00.
3i Infrastructure Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a GBX 5.58 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from 3i Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $5.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. 3i Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 23.22%.
3i Infrastructure Company Profile
3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.
