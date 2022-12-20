5,580 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Purchased by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 81.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 174.6% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 41.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $6.32 and a one year high of $19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.42.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $477.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.58 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. On average, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 139,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $1,000,788.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 139,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $1,000,788.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,855,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,430,286.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,078,739 shares of company stock worth $7,606,842 in the last three months. 13.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

