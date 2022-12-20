852 Shares in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Acquired by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LTG Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. LTG Capital LLC now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 34,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MDYG stock opened at $64.48 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $58.97 and a 12-month high of $82.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.21 and a 200-day moving average of $65.54.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.