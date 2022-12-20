852 Shares in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Acquired by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LTG Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. LTG Capital LLC now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 34,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance
Shares of MDYG stock opened at $64.48 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $58.97 and a 12-month high of $82.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.21 and a 200-day moving average of $65.54.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.
