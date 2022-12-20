AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AIR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AAR from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AAR from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $598,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,675.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $598,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,675.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $781,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,535,068.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,894 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,572 in the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in AAR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AAR during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in AAR during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $44.59 on Tuesday. AAR has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $52.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.56.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AAR had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $446.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AAR will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

