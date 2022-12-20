Aaron Tachibana Sells 7,177 Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Stock

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 7,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $17,942.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aaron Tachibana also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Personalis alerts:

On Friday, December 2nd, Aaron Tachibana sold 4,360 shares of Personalis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $11,336.00.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Aaron Tachibana sold 3,474 shares of Personalis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $12,089.52.

Personalis Price Performance

NASDAQ PSNL opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.31. Personalis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Personalis ( NASDAQ:PSNL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 148.46%. The firm had revenue of $14.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSNL. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Personalis from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Personalis from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Personalis from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Personalis in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Personalis in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Personalis in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Personalis in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Personalis by 168.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the period. 62.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Personalis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.