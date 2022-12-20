Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of AKR stock opened at $13.97 on Monday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $22.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -180.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKR. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,640,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758,579 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,635,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,028,000 after acquiring an additional 673,006 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,525,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,714,000 after acquiring an additional 606,843 shares in the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $12,441,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $5,768,000.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

