Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Acasti Pharma in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.40 target price for the company.
Shares of ACST opened at $0.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.71. The company has a market cap of $17.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.54. Acasti Pharma has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $1.79.
Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
