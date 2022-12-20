Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Acasti Pharma in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.40 target price for the company.

Acasti Pharma Price Performance

Shares of ACST opened at $0.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.71. The company has a market cap of $17.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.54. Acasti Pharma has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $1.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acasti Pharma

About Acasti Pharma

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acasti Pharma stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Acasti Pharma Inc. ( NASDAQ:ACST Get Rating ) by 174.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 35,962 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.13% of Acasti Pharma worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

