Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Cut to $279.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $326.78.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $255.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.50.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $2,231,012.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,149,355.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.6% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 59,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 153.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 171,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,813,000 after buying an additional 103,824 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 5.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,294,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,123,933,000 after buying an additional 39,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 5.7% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

