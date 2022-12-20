Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Cut to $290.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $326.78.

Accenture Stock Down 3.4 %

ACN stock opened at $255.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture has a 12 month low of $242.95 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $279.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.50.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 41.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $2,231,012.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,149,355.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 108.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth $26,000. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in Accenture by 71.6% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 61.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

