Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Cowen

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Cowen from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ACN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Accenture from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $326.78.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE ACN opened at $255.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $279.90 and its 200-day moving average is $284.50. Accenture has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $161.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Accenture will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,802 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 502.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $563,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,551 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,404,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,071 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $373,981,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $318,306,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.