Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several research analysts have commented on ACRS shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at Aclaris Therapeutics

In related news, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 37,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $625,857.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 588,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,740,670.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 37,839 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $625,857.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 588,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,740,670.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Monahan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $79,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,148.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,333 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Down 6.4 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 942,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,248,000 after acquiring an additional 142,445 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 4.1% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,410,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,652,000 after acquiring an additional 95,974 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $628,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 96.0% in the second quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 539,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 264,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $18.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.81.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.