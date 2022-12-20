Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.
Several research analysts have commented on ACRS shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.
Insider Activity at Aclaris Therapeutics
In related news, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 37,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $625,857.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 588,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,740,670.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 37,839 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $625,857.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 588,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,740,670.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Monahan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $79,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,148.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,333 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics
Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Down 6.4 %
NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $18.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.81.
About Aclaris Therapeutics
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.
