Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.
Acurx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.6 %
Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.77 on Monday. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $4.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of -0.73.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 365.5% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 149.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.03% of the company’s stock.
About Acurx Pharmaceuticals
Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.
