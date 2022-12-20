Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.34

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.34 and traded as low as $15.97. Adecco Group shares last traded at $16.01, with a volume of 67,585 shares changing hands.

AHEXY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 48 to CHF 45 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 30 to CHF 28 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Adecco Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.62.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, technology consulting and talent, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

