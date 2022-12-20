Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Increased to $355.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $337.00 to $355.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.
ADBE has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $413.88.
Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $328.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $582.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $320.85 and a 200-day moving average of $355.40. The company has a market capitalization of $152.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 338.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
