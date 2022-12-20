ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

ADTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ADTRAN Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. ADTRAN has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -29.09 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average of $20.71.

ADTRAN Announces Dividend

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.17). ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $340.71 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that ADTRAN will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.25%.

Institutional Trading of ADTRAN

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,571,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,328 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,539,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,501 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,005,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,847,000 after acquiring an additional 59,009 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter worth $54,790,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,328,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,596,000 after acquiring an additional 672,282 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

Featured Stories

