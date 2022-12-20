Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,599,640,000 after buying an additional 36,016,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,073,716,000 after buying an additional 30,732,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,170,192,000 after buying an additional 17,896,122 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $777,111,000. Finally, Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $359,567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $64.59 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $156.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.64 and a 200-day moving average of $78.18. The company has a market capitalization of $104.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

