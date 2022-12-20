AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 22 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 52.6% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 29 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CMG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,822.46.

CMG stock opened at $1,414.98 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,776.67. The firm has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,507.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,496.19.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.11 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 38.03%. Equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.29 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

