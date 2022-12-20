AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on NOW shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.23.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total value of $248,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,386.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,854 shares of company stock worth $9,029,090 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOW opened at $382.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $390.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $430.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $77.22 billion, a PE ratio of 386.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $667.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.22%. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

