AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in VMware were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in VMware by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,435 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in VMware by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,176 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in VMware during the 1st quarter worth about $3,255,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in VMware by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 101,538 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $11,562,000 after purchasing an additional 29,673 shares during the period. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in VMware by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,364 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,143,557.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,320,939.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,143,557.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,320,939.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,192,385.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on VMware to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.86.

VMware stock opened at $120.82 on Tuesday. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $136.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.24). VMware had a negative return on equity of 1,930.43% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

