AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $94,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 41.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 36.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $138.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.17. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.18 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00.

