AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 33,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 792,186 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,806 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $254.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.33 and a 200 day moving average of $237.53. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $275.16.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 51.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total value of $34,960.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,954.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total transaction of $2,014,508.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,569. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total transaction of $34,960.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,954.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,423 shares of company stock worth $33,688,438 in the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.