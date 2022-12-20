AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 3,070 Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBO – Get Rating) by 307.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $809,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF Stock Performance

AZBO opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF has a 12 month low of $25.82 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.97.

