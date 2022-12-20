AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 769 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 18,402.8% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,794,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,067 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 28.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,809,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,518,000 after acquiring an additional 742,371 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at about $15,673,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 296.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 742,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,752,000 after buying an additional 554,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Down 3.9 %

NYSE:NOG opened at $30.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.96. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.86.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.47%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 6,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $229,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,128 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,622.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 261,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $9,774,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,002,719 shares in the company, valued at $299,701,826.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 6,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $229,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 58,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,622.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 358,372 shares of company stock worth $13,428,038. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

See Also

