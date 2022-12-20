Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $58.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $62.00.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

NYSE AJRD opened at $55.60 on Monday. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1-year low of $35.47 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $549.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter valued at $363,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the second quarter valued at $898,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 546.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

