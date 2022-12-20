AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Jonestrading

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Jonestrading from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
MITT has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AG Mortgage Investment Trust to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE:MITT opened at $6.06 on Monday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $10.86. The stock has a market cap of $133.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.15.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AG Mortgage Investment Trust
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-qualifying mortgages loans, government-sponsored entity non-owner occupied loans, re/non-performing loans, land related financing, and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and commercial investments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT)
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.