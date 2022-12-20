AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Jonestrading

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2022

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITTGet Rating) had its target price cut by Jonestrading from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

MITT has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AG Mortgage Investment Trust to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:MITT opened at $6.06 on Monday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $10.86. The stock has a market cap of $133.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AG Mortgage Investment Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-qualifying mortgages loans, government-sponsored entity non-owner occupied loans, re/non-performing loans, land related financing, and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and commercial investments.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.