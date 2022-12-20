AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AGCO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on AGCO to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AGCO from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on AGCO in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.25.

AGCO Price Performance

AGCO stock opened at $130.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.43. AGCO has a 12-month low of $88.55 and a 12-month high of $150.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.21.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.47%.

Insider Activity

In other AGCO news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $185,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,569.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGCO

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 16.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.6% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.9% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.1% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 2.0% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

