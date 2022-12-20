Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Director Acquires $13,360.00 in Stock

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) Director James K. Sims purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $13,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 321,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,078.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
AIRG stock opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. Airgain, Inc. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.88.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIRG. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airgain in a report on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Airgain to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Airgain from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.
Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.
