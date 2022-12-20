Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Director Acquires $13,360.00 in Stock

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) Director James K. Sims purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $13,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 321,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,078.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Airgain Trading Down 1.2 %

AIRG stock opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. Airgain, Inc. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIRG. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airgain in a report on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Airgain to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Airgain from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Institutional Trading of Airgain

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 256.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airgain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airgain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. 62.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

