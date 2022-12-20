Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.19.

ACI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $27.25 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 349.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 265.4% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 599.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACI stock opened at $20.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.47. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 53.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.22%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

