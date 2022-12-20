Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $79.79

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 79.79 ($0.97) and traded as low as GBX 49 ($0.60). Alliance Pharma shares last traded at GBX 50.10 ($0.61), with a volume of 1,229,388 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.76) price target on shares of Alliance Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

The firm has a market cap of £270.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,505.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 54.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 79.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.88, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. It holds the marketing rights of approximately 80 consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products.

