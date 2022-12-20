Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ally Financial

In other news, Director Marjorie Magner bought 2,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $54,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Price Performance

ALLY opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $53.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.15. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.