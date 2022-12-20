Ally Financial Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 43,966 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 374% compared to the average daily volume of 9,284 put options.

In other news, Director Marjorie Magner bought 2,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $54,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,590,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at $45,380,000. Moore Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 177.8% in the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 1,955,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,637 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Ally Financial by 108.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,072,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,144,000 after buying an additional 1,076,423 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 56.6% during the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,843,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,276,000 after buying an additional 1,027,710 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $53.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average of $31.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $66.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

