Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) CEO Buys $13,541.76 in Stock

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 84,636 shares of Alset stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.16 per share, for a total transaction of $13,541.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 76,155,991 shares in the company, valued at $12,184,958.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Heng Fai Ambrose Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 30th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 500,000 shares of Alset stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.24 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 300,000 shares of Alset stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.18 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 42,759 shares of Alset stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.16 per share, for a total transaction of $6,841.44.

On Friday, September 30th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 1,000,000 shares of Alset stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00.

Alset Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEI opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. Alset Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alset

Alset’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, December 28th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, December 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, December 28th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alset by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 32,187 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alset by 261.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 108,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alset by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,984,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 505,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Alset by 155.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,121,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,291,373 shares during the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alset

Alset Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

