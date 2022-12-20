Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AYX. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Alteryx in a report on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Alteryx from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Alteryx from $127.00 to $95.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Alteryx from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Alteryx from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.44.

NYSE:AYX opened at $49.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $39.55 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.10.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $215.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.11 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 103.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paula Hansen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,793 shares in the company, valued at $4,665,471.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 147.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 14.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

