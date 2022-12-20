Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $46.38 on Tuesday. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $83.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.62.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

