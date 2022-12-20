Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,912 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.5% of Telemus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $939,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,993.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 67,270 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2,027.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 152,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $172,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $84.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.51 and a 52 week high of $172.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,468 shares of company stock worth $11,098,019 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.65.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.