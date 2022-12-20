Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,912 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.5% of Telemus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $939,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,993.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 67,270 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2,027.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 152,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $172,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $84.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.51 and a 52 week high of $172.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.08.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com
In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,468 shares of company stock worth $11,098,019 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.65.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
