Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after acquiring an additional 90,167,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,944.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,370,223,000 after acquiring an additional 57,043,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $84.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.51 and a 52 week high of $172.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.08.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,468 shares of company stock valued at $11,098,019. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.65.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

