Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Evercore ISI

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $148.65.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
Shares of AMZN opened at $84.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $866.32 billion, a PE ratio of 77.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com has a one year low of $84.51 and a one year high of $172.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.08.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,468 shares of company stock worth $11,098,019 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the first quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the first quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 96 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.