Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Evercore ISI

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $148.65.

Shares of AMZN opened at $84.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $866.32 billion, a PE ratio of 77.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com has a one year low of $84.51 and a one year high of $172.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.08.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,468 shares of company stock worth $11,098,019 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the first quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the first quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 96 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

