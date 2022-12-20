Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ambev from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Ambev Price Performance

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $2.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.84. Ambev has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32.

Ambev Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1457 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 142.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 495,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 291,426 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Ambev in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Ambev by 343.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,063,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,346,000 after purchasing an additional 13,994,065 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ambev by 272.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 92,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 67,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Ambev by 83.0% in the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 589,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 267,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

About Ambev

(Get Rating)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, Presidente Light, Presidente Golden Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, and Budweiser, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

See Also

