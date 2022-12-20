AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AMCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of AMC Networks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $27.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMC Networks Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $15.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. AMC Networks has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $681.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.53 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 32.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in AMC Networks by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. grew its stake in AMC Networks by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 45,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 22,047 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in AMC Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in AMC Networks by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Networks

(Get Rating)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.