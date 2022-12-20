AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $199.96. AMCON Distributing shares last traded at $195.93, with a volume of 1,520 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of AMCON Distributing from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

AMCON Distributing Stock Up 7.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $119.71 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AMCON Distributing Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.52%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIT. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in AMCON Distributing by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in AMCON Distributing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. CM Management LLC increased its position in AMCON Distributing by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in AMCON Distributing by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AMCON Distributing by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.