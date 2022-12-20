Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMED. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Amedisys from $165.00 to $139.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Benchmark cut their target price on Amedisys from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Amedisys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Amedisys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.13.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $80.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.42. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $80.47 and a 52-week high of $179.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amedisys

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.09). Amedisys had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $557.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMED. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Amedisys by 7.6% in the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Amedisys by 2.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,679 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 665 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.