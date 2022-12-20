Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameresco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.77.

Ameresco Stock Down 6.0 %

NYSE:AMRC opened at $56.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $40.73 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.66.

Institutional Trading of Ameresco

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $441.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.61 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ameresco by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 27,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ameresco by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. 58.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

