American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $98.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $101.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.82.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $94.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.12. The firm has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% during the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 12.7% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 37.9% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% during the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.1% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

