American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $48.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

Shares of AEL stock opened at $40.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. American Equity Investment Life has a 52 week low of $28.05 and a 52 week high of $44.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.37.

American Equity Investment Life Cuts Dividend

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $609.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.04 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 71.25% and a return on equity of 8.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio is 0.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 758.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 18,999 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.