American Express (NYSE:AXP) Short Interest Update

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,060,000 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the November 15th total of 6,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.58.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

American Express Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $683,249,000 after acquiring an additional 115,738 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 29.6% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after acquiring an additional 44,222 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in American Express by 32.9% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,938 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 7.2% during the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 46,137 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $145.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $108.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.90%.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.