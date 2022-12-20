American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Position Cut by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in American International Group were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter worth approximately $429,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in American International Group by 30.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 17,522 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in American International Group by 44.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in American International Group by 76.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 17,380 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Price Performance

AIG opened at $61.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.42 and a 200-day moving average of $54.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. American International Group had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIG. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Stories

