American International Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 12,045 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 162% compared to the typical volume of 4,602 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American International Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 262.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

American International Group Trading Down 1.8 %

AIG stock opened at $61.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. American International Group has a 12 month low of $47.05 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.42 and its 200 day moving average is $54.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 7.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.61%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

