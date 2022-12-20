Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,520,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth $930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total value of $1,340,521.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,607.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total value of $1,340,521.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,607.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total value of $3,928,147.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,285.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,327 shares of company stock valued at $9,669,463 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $306.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $339.41.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.61. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.91 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.20.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

