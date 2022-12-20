Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Amplitude from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.14.

Amplitude Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMPL opened at $12.20 on Monday. Amplitude has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $60.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average of $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity at Amplitude

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $61.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.19 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 25.09% and a negative net margin of 41.05%. Amplitude’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amplitude will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 12,968 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $196,983.92. Following the sale, the president now owns 987,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,016.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $48,507.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,958. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 12,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $196,983.92. Following the transaction, the president now owns 987,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,016.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,459 shares of company stock valued at $272,878. 45.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplitude

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 282.4% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Amplitude during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Amplitude during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Amplitude during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

Further Reading

